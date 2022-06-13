Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree

(Stacker) - From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

the highest paying jobs in the Alexandria area that don't require a college degree.

#50. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $39,740

- #425 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $49,560

- Employment: 149,290

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#49. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $39,900

- #470 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,280

- Employment: 404,820

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#48. Surgical technologists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $41,530

- #340 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,590

- Employment: 109,060

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)

#47. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $41,630

- #323 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $44,810

- Employment: 551,380

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Odessa, TX ($70,950)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,260)

--- Bismarck, ND ($64,940)

#46. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $41,680

- #412 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 300



National

- Annual mean salary: $47,990

- Employment: 629,780

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($62,810)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($62,690)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,350)

#45. Procurement clerks

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $41,720

- #205 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $44,930

- Employment: 61,930

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($56,260)

#44. Automotive body and related repairers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $41,940

- #432 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $50,660

- Employment: 137,300

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

--- Ames, IA ($68,340)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#43. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $42,620

- #214 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $45,100

- Employment: 153,640

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

#42. Carpenters

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $42,840

- #352 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220



National

- Annual mean salary: $55,190

- Employment: 668,060

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#41. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $42,910

- #452 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 840



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,850

- Employment: 641,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Napa, CA ($76,890)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,880)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,410)

#40. Machinists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $43,070

- #396 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $49,020

- Employment: 333,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

--- Monroe, MI ($66,560)

#39. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $43,090

- #476 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 650



National

- Annual mean salary: $50,340

- Employment: 1,903,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)

#38. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $43,640

- #454 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,020

- Employment: 261,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#37. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $44,150

- #499 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,870

- Employment: 466,910

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#36. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $44,860

- #302 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 210



National

- Annual mean salary: $48,290

- Employment: 397,600

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

--- Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,920)

#35. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $45,960

- #446 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,280

- Employment: 145,230

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#34. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $46,790

- #331 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,270

- Employment: 116,380

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Madera, CA ($76,040)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#33. Insurance sales agents

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $46,800

- #462 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,340

- Employment: 422,600

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#32. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $46,890

- #509 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $71,110

- Employment: 1,026,390

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#31. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $46,920

- #358 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $54,690

- Employment: 356,960

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)

#30. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $47,020

- #373 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,220

- Employment: 367,200

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)

#29. Correctional officers and jailers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $48,140

- #149 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 530



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,420

- Employment: 392,600

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

--- Salinas, CA ($89,100)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#28. Maintenance workers, machinery

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,670

- #184 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,570

- Employment: 57,660

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Savannah, GA ($76,260)

--- Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)

#27. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,210

- #466 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 690



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,380

- Employment: 1,443,630

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#26. Computer user support specialists

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,510

- #280 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,650

- Employment: 654,310

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#25. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,530

- #213 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,320

- Employment: 121,150

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#24. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,810

- #339 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,350

- Employment: 417,620

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#23. Food service managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $52,220

- #424 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,970

- Employment: 210,680

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#22. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $52,350

- #241 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,230

- Employment: 50,780

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

--- Fresno, CA ($86,230)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#21. Postal service mail carriers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,640

- #263 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $54,370

- Employment: 335,540

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Modesto, CA ($57,160)

--- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#20. Postal service clerks

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,650

- #160 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,210

- Employment: 79,320

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

--- Florence, SC ($59,360)

--- Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,790

- #317 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,030

- Employment: 234,680

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#18. Electricians

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,990

- #306 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,310

- Employment: 650,580

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#17. Industrial machinery mechanics

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $54,260

- #356 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,780

- Employment: 373,090

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

--- Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

--- Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#16. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $54,860

- #318 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $83,270

- Employment: 80,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $57,090

- #491 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 520



National

- Annual mean salary: $72,390

- Employment: 1,242,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

--- Napa, CA ($92,620)

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $58,010

- #465 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,330

- Employment: 629,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#13. Detectives and criminal investigators

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $58,970

- #304 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $90,370

- Employment: 107,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#12. Millwrights

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $59,180

- #84 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,260

- Employment: 39,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $59,510

- #463 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 340



National

- Annual mean salary: $75,060

- Employment: 665,870

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#10. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $59,520

- #182 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,470

- Employment: 125,440

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#9. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $60,940

- #424 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $98,760

- Employment: 128,230

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#8. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $62,480

- #366 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $79,060

- Employment: 123,940

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $65,050

- #405 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 420



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,590

- Employment: 526,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $66,370

- #440 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $92,320

- Employment: 243,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#5. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $67,890

- #90 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,750

- Employment: 54,470

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#4. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $69,030

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $60,350

- Employment: 172,830

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#3. Chefs and head cooks

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $69,100

- #16 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,920

- Employment: 129,810

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

#2. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $71,780

- #131 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,960

- Employment: 278,140

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

--- Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Alexandria, LA

- Annual mean salary: $106,750

- #72 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,580

- Employment: 144,640

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

