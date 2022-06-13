LaSalle Parish under a burn ban
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Due to hot and dry conditions, LaSalle Parish will be under a burn ban effective immediately.
The Jena Fire Department announced the ban on Facebook on June 13, 2022.
Once conditions improve, the ban will be lifted. Burn ban or not, a fire should never be left unattended.
