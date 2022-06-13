LaSalle Parish under a burn ban

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Due to hot and dry conditions, LaSalle Parish will be under a burn ban effective immediately.

The Jena Fire Department announced the ban on Facebook on June 13, 2022.

Due to hot and dry conditions throughout the parish, LaSalle parish will be under a burn ban effective immediately. Once... Posted by Jena Fire Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

Once conditions improve, the ban will be lifted. Burn ban or not, a fire should never be left unattended.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.