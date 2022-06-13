Advertisement

LaSalle Parish under a burn ban

(AP Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Due to hot and dry conditions, LaSalle Parish will be under a burn ban effective immediately.

The Jena Fire Department announced the ban on Facebook on June 13, 2022.

Posted by Jena Fire Department on Monday, June 13, 2022

Once conditions improve, the ban will be lifted. Burn ban or not, a fire should never be left unattended.

