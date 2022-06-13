Pineville City Council to discuss proposed budget to address infrastructure

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville is expected to approve its 2022-2023 operating budget at the end of this month, which will address some of the biggest infrastructure needs in the city.

Back in March, the city council passed the largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history at $27.7 million.

Over five million dollars comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which will be split up between a variety of projects.

The money will be spent on improving the sewer systems in flood-prone areas and will also be used on the water systems to make sure they stay in operation during times of a natural disaster.

The city council is set to meet tonight to go over the budget before voting to approve it on June 30.

