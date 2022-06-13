Primetime’s Top 5 running backs entering the 2022 high school football season

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - With the high school football season quickly approaching, it’s time to look at some of the best Central Louisiana offers at the running back position.

Cedric Allison (Sr.) - Oakdale - Allison will be one of the biggest names to look out for for the upcoming season for the Oakdale Warriors. Last year as a junior, he ran for over 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns while also leading Oakdale to the best season in over a decade. Allison’s name will sure to be mentioned a lot during the 5th Quarter this year as Oakdale joins the same district as Avoyelles, Menard, Pickering and Rosepine.

Carlos Bazert (Sr.) - Avoyelles - A top five running back list would not be complete without at least one member of the Avoyelles’ backfield. Carlos Bazert has been the leader of the pack already racking up 3,497 yards and 48 touchdowns heading into his senior year. Bazert was sidelined after just seven games last season due to an ACL injury but still managed to rush for 886 yards in an offense that have five 800-yard rushers last season.

Grant Ducote (Sr.) - Rosepine - If Rosepine’s Grant Ducote was under the radar last season, he will not be for his senior year. As a junior, Ducote eclipsed over 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in an Eagles’ high-flying offense led by him and LSU baseball commit Ethan Frey. Ducote’s season was highlighted by a six-touchdown performance against Pickering which helped him earn Athlete of the Week.

Jeremiah James (Jr.) - Many - From the backup to the starting role, Jeremiah James is expected to be the focal point of the Many offense in 2022. The Tigers have had plenty of talent in the backfield that went on to play at the next level including Northwestern State signee London Williams who ran for over 2,000 yards last season. Even with that production, James still totaled 1,575 yards on the ground while averaging over nine yards a carry. James is the only junior on the list and will look to lead Many to their fourth straight state title game appearance.

Brandon Williams (Sr.) - Jena - The Giants have had plenty of production out of the backfield with a lot of the attention going towards Zerrick Jones, but Brandon Williams was the only Jena back to eclipse 1,000 yards last year. Jena’s success depended on Williams’s production as in nine of their wins, Williams either rushed for over one hundred yards or scored a touchdown.

