Saints kicker Wil Lutz announces he’s cleared to play

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football...
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz announced via Instagram on Monday, June 13 that he has been cleared to play.

Lutz missed last season after having a setback in rehabbing an injury that plagued him since before training camp last season. Lutz had core muscle surgery in August.

The Saints juggled multiple kickers last season in veterans Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey, as well as former Cowboy Brett Maher and rookie Brian Johnson. Between the four kickers, they were 83.3% on field goals making a combined 25-of-30. They were also 31-of-38 on extra points last season.

Lutz has a career field goal percentage of 86.6% making 142-of-164 field goals in his five year career.

