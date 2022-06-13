Tioga Indians football team is ready for fresh start this season

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians did not have the season that they wanted last year, winning only three games.

Tioga had a lot of underclassmen that just were not ready. Now, they have a huge class of juniors coming back.

Head Coach Kevin Cook said that things will look a lot better on the field now that they have a year under their belt.

“We are very excited about the new season,” said Cook. “These guys have worked hard in the offseason, and you are going to see a little bit of a different feel on offense this season. We are going to have that freshness or that new vibe coming, and it is going to look a bit different.”

Tioga’s first game will be on the road against Bolton on September 1.

