Alexandria City Council to vote on ambulance services

FILE - Acadian Ambulance
FILE - Acadian Ambulance(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will finally be voting tonight on the ongoing debate over whether the city should have more than one ambulance provider.

The city has been under contract with the Rapides Parish Police Jury for the last 27 years with the model of having just one ambulance service, which is Acadian.

The council said they have not had any complaints with Acadian’s service in the past, but they wanted to explore more options since they have used the same system for nearly three decades.

Other ambulance providers, including Med Express, said people should have their own choice when it comes to emergency services and having more ambulances could save more lives.

The council has had two public meetings over the last month to get feedback on what people want before they make a vote.

We will have more on the meeting later this evening.

