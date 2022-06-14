Alexandria repairs vandalized bathrooms at Johnny Downs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On the evening of Sunday, June, 12, the bathrooms at the soccer fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria were vandalized.

The vandals destroyed sinks, mirrors and paper towel dispensers and threw garbage all over the place. Investigators with the Alexandria Police Department said the doors to the restrooms were left unlocked, which gave the vandals access to the building.

Johnny Downs recently underwent a nearly $7 million renovation project completed last July after an EF-3 tornado heavily damaged the facility back in December of 2019. The sports complex is now known to be one of the best in the state.

Police suspect the restroom vandals are juveniles and are asking the public to help identify them.

“We are definitely asking the public if they have seen anything or heard anything or they find out something later, even if it is a day or two later or a month from now, we do not care the timeline. If they can find out something for us, we would greatly appreciate it,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “That is something we are not going to put up with. That complex was built for the community, and the last thing we want is people going out there and tearing it up.”

District 5 Alexandria City Councilman Chuck Fowler said vandalism similar to this incident is one of the reasons the City has to lock public parks.

“Things like this happen, over and over again in our parks all over town. Bathrooms are vandalized, press boxes are vandalized whatever, and it is just a fact. We try to protect them as best as we can but you can not have a guard out there 24 hours a day,” said Fowler.

Since the incident, the damages have been repaired, including replacing the broken sink - something Fowler commends the city for making quick work of.

“My solutes to the public works people who go out there and do those types of things,” he said. “We have a carpenter on staff, plumbers on staff and people who know what they are doing. It is a great thing that we are able to do that. It is a horrible thing that it is necessary to do it.”

If anyone has information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department - (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.