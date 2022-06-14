Advertisement

Allen Parish School Board hires four School Resource Officers

The Allen Parish School Board expects the officers to be on school campuses prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year.(Facebook)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board has approved a Joint Service Agreement with the Allen Parish Sherriff’s Office to provide four School Resource Officers to Allen Parish schools.

APSO is overseeing the hiring of the officers. The four selections will be based on experience and their ability to work in a school setting.

All officers will train in two separate 40-hour sessions taught by the State of Louisiana for School Resource Officers.

The Allen Parish School Board expects the officers to be on school campuses prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

