Americanism celebrated with Flag Day formation on Pineville Riverfront

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One hundred and fifty American flags fly in formation at the Pineville Riverfront at the “Central Louisiana Field of Honor” in recognition of Flag Day.

A Flag Day ceremony was held at the location by the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana in partnership with the City of Pineville and the Alexandria/Pineville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

2022 is the first year for the Exchange Club to have the display in the area. It is made possible through community donations, sponsorships and volunteer efforts.

Each flag is sponsored by someone in the community to honor American heroes.

“Each flag honors someone, whether it be a veteran or family member. One of the programs of the Exchange Club is Americanism, and I can not think of a better way to demonstrate Americanism than a field of American flags,” said Martin Masden, President of the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana.

Proceeds from the Field of Honor will benefit the Exchange Club’s service projects. Those who made donations to honor someone with a flag have the option to keep their flag when they are taken down later in the month of June.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.