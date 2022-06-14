Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw

BALL, La. (KALB) - Teammates, coaches, friends and family gathered at the Ward 10 Complex in Ball to remember the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw, who tragically lost her life on June 5 during an accident in Texas.

McGraw, a member of a local Dixie League softball team, was killed last week after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding a battery-powered dirt bike at an RV park. The Deville native was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dixie League honored her and her family on Monday, June 13 during their closing ceremony. All of the teams present released a balloon in memory of her and the field had her number “8″ painted on the turf.

Family and friends said McGraw was a bundle of joy and always had a smile on her face.

McGraw will forever be an angel in the outfield in Central Louisiana.

