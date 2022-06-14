Advertisement

Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw

Teammates, coaches, friends and family gathered at the Ward 10 Complex in Ball to remember the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - Teammates, coaches, friends and family gathered at the Ward 10 Complex in Ball to remember the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw, who tragically lost her life on June 5 during an accident in Texas.

McGraw, a member of a local Dixie League softball team, was killed last week after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding a battery-powered dirt bike at an RV park. The Deville native was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dixie League honored her and her family on Monday, June 13 during their closing ceremony. All of the teams present released a balloon in memory of her and the field had her number “8″ painted on the turf.

Family and friends said McGraw was a bundle of joy and always had a smile on her face.

McGraw will forever be an angel in the outfield in Central Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree
Vandals damaged the bathroom at the soccer field at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex Sunday,...
Restroom at Johnny Downs Sports Complex vandalized
Matthew and Ebony Sonnier
Bail set for suspect in 2017 triple homicide after state drops death penalty
The Dry Prong High School class of 1972 celebrates its 50th reunion.
Dry Prong High School’s first integrated class celebrates 50th reunion
FILE - Skyline of downtown New Orleans, La.
Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

Latest News

Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw
Louisiana delegation urges Bureau of Prisons to address staffing shortages, retention at FCC Oakdale
La. delegation urges action for FCC Oakdale for BOP to address staffing shortages, retention
Authorities warn about mail scam to defraud Avoyelles residents