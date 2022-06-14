Advertisement

Louisiana celebrates Tony Chachere Day to mark company’s 50th Anniversary

Louisiana is honoriong Mr. Tony Chachere for his contributions to Louisiana lifestyle and food.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and state legislators are honoring one of the state’s most well-known chefs: Mr. Tony Chachere! (That’s ‘sa-shur-ee’ for you non-Louisianans.)

June 14, 2022, is being recognized as Mr. Tony Day, according to a company spokesperson. Special recognition was awarded to Chachere in recognition of the 50th anniversary of his company, Tony Chachere’s Famous Creole Cuisine. The City of Opelousas, which is where the company is based, also marked the occasion.

“We are so humbled to be recognized for my great-grandfather’s legacy,” said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing & PR for Tony Chachere’s. “Louisiana is our home and is at the core of everything we do, so it is truly a great honor to have his birthday declared Mr. Tony Day by the state we love.”

Along with the announcement, the company issued the following information:

In 1972, Tony Chachere’s began as a retirement hobby and life-long dream come true for the company’s namesake, Tony Chachere. Mr. Tony was a noted sportsman, chef and bon vivant of Opelousas, Louisiana. Known as the “Ole Master” of fine Creole cuisine, Mr. Tony lived to cook. As he made his unsurpassed culinary delicacies for friends and family, he’d exclaim, “tonight, I’m gonna make ‘em cry,” and always dreamed of one day writing a cookbook full of recipes of his beloved native cuisine.

Now, 50 years after the company’s inception, the Chachere family maintains a tradition of Creole/Cajun authenticity in every recipe and product. The nationally recognized brand is still family-owned-and-operated, led by multiple generations of the Chachere family. With Mr. Tony’s grandson Don at the helm, the company has reached new heights. It is still operated in Opelousas, Louisiana, but now in a 150,000 square-foot facility with more than 100 full-time employees.

Also, during Tony’s 50th Anniversary celebration, be sure to pick up your commemorative can of Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.

About Tony Chachere’s:

Tony Chachere’s® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the “Ole Master” of Creole cooking, Tony’s continues to be family-owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. The Louisiana family has carried on the tradition of authenticity and flavor through its line of seasonings, marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and more for both pantry and table.

