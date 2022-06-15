Advertisement

Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen before the start of a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing, about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

Fauci, who also is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is experiencing mild symptoms. He got the positive result on a rapid antigen test, and he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Fauci is isolating and continuing to work from his home, the NIAID stated. He has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other senior government officials.

As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already underway. (CNN, STANFORD MEDICINE, WHITE HOUSE, PFIZER, MODERNA)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused in rape of minors receives bond reduction, released to go to teen rehabilitation center
FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree
Teammates and coaches take a team photo with the picture of Rilee McGraw.
Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw
Matthew and Ebony Sonnier
Bail set for suspect in 2017 triple homicide after state drops death penalty
The Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff has exploded to more than 20,000 acres early Tuesday.
Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii...
US sending $1 billion more in military aid to outgunned Ukraine
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills