Former LSUA guard Kelsey Thaxton transfers to NSU

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Lady Demons are getting a big addition to their roster for the upcoming season as former LSUA guard Kelsey Thaxton announced she is transferring to NSU.

The senior guard posted on Twitter she would be finishing her final season with the Lady Demons.

In her last season at The Fort, the two-time NAIA All-American averaged 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Thaxton led the Generals in made field goals, made three-pointers, made free throws and blocks.

Prior to her four seasons at LSUA, she was nominated as a McDonald’s High School All-American for her time at Negreet High School.

Thaxton will join a Northwestern State team that has not had a winning season since the 2015-2016 season.

