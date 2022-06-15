Advertisement

Former LSUA guard Kelsey Thaxton transfers to NSU

Kelsey Thaxton (5)
Kelsey Thaxton (5)(Joe Dupree, LSUA Sports Media)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Lady Demons are getting a big addition to their roster for the upcoming season as former LSUA guard Kelsey Thaxton announced she is transferring to NSU.

The senior guard posted on Twitter she would be finishing her final season with the Lady Demons.

In her last season at The Fort, the two-time NAIA All-American averaged 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Thaxton led the Generals in made field goals, made three-pointers, made free throws and blocks.

Prior to her four seasons at LSUA, she was nominated as a McDonald’s High School All-American for her time at Negreet High School.

Thaxton will join a Northwestern State team that has not had a winning season since the 2015-2016 season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused in rape of minors receives bond reduction, released to go to teen rehabilitation center
FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree
Teammates and coaches take a team photo with the picture of Rilee McGraw.
Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw
Matthew and Ebony Sonnier
Bail set for suspect in 2017 triple homicide after state drops death penalty
The Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff has exploded to more than 20,000 acres early Tuesday.
Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

Latest News

Tyler Johnson earned 11 scholarships after playing one year of football
Senior Spotlight: Tyler Johnson’s one year of Nat. Central football gets him 11 college offers
Senior Showcase: Natchitoches Central's Tyler Johnson
Teammates and coaches take a team photo with the picture of Rilee McGraw.
Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw
Tioga Indians football team is ready for fresh start this season