Advertisement

Lady Gaga in talks for ‘Joker 2′ musical

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in the 2019 DC Comics film, 'Joker' and Lady Gaga performing at...
Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in the 2019 DC Comics film, 'Joker' and Lady Gaga performing at the 2022 GRAMMYs.(Warner Bros. Pictures / Recording Academy / GRAMMYs via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Joker is back, and this time he is bringing a friend: Lady Gaga!

Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to “Joker,” the 2019 Oscar-winning, billion-dollar hit based on the D.C. villain.

The film will be titled “Joker: Folie Á Deux,” which references a medical term for the same mental disorder that affects at least two people, usually family.

The movie is said to be a musical and Gaga’s possible part could be Harley Quinn, the Joker’s psychiatrist who falls in love with him and becomes his partner in crime.

The script was just shown to the studio and Phoenix has not even officially signed on yet.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused in rape of minors receives bond reduction, released to go to teen rehabilitation center
FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree
Teammates and coaches take a team photo with the picture of Rilee McGraw.
Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw
Matthew and Ebony Sonnier
Bail set for suspect in 2017 triple homicide after state drops death penalty
The Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff has exploded to more than 20,000 acres early Tuesday.
Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
The White House says it is looking into reports that two Americans fighting in Ukraine are...
2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine
2 US men from Alabama missing in Ukraine
2 US men from Alabama missing in Ukraine
Several special education students were excluded from their graduation ceremony with delayed...
‘We forgot’: Several special education students left off graduation program
Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel...
Grandmother charged with murder in drowning death of 5-month-old baby, police say