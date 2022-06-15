Lady Gaga in talks for ‘Joker 2′ musical

(CNN) - The Joker is back, and this time he is bringing a friend: Lady Gaga!

Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to “Joker,” the 2019 Oscar-winning, billion-dollar hit based on the D.C. villain.

The film will be titled “Joker: Folie Á Deux,” which references a medical term for the same mental disorder that affects at least two people, usually family.

The movie is said to be a musical and Gaga’s possible part could be Harley Quinn, the Joker’s psychiatrist who falls in love with him and becomes his partner in crime.

The script was just shown to the studio and Phoenix has not even officially signed on yet.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.