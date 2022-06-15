NASA sets date for Artemis 1 rocket test

(CNN) - NASA’s mega moon rocket is ready for its dress rehearsal!

On Wednesday, June 15, the space agency said its Artemis 1 rocket is set to make another attempt at its final pre-launch test.

During the crucial test, the rocket will be placed on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and NASA will simulate every stage of a launch.

Artemis will not lift off during the test. NASA will use the results to help determine when the uncrewed rocket can actually launch for its mission beyond the moon.

The pre-launch test is slated to happen on Saturday, June 18.

This will be NASA’s fourth attempt at the crucial test for the rocket. The others failed due to various leaks that have since been repaired.

Once this mission gets off the ground, it will kick off NASA’s Artemis program and hopefully return humans to the moon.

NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025.

