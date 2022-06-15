Ryan Gosling is Ken in new Barbie movie

(CNN) - Check out movie heartthrob Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken.

The publicity photo is blowing up on social media.

Gosling is sporting bleach-blond hair and spray-tanned six-pack abs.

Margot Robbie is starring as the title character Barbie, one of the most iconic and best-selling toys of all time.

Little is known about the film’s plot, but it is being directed by Greta Gerwig and will feature an all-star supporting cast.

Beyond Gosling as Ken and Robbie as Barbie, the cast includes Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

The film is set to open on July 21, 2023.

