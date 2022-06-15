Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree
Matthew and Ebony Sonnier
Bail set for suspect in 2017 triple homicide after state drops death penalty
Vandals damaged the bathroom at the soccer field at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex Sunday,...
Restroom at Johnny Downs Sports Complex vandalized
Teammates and coaches take a team photo with the picture of Rilee McGraw.
Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw
Authorities warn about mail scam to defraud Avoyelles residents

Latest News

Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
Police say a DoorDash driver shoot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
DoorDash driver shoots Chick-fil-A employee over milkshake
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park