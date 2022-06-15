What caused the Cottonport fish kill?

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, June 12, KALB began receiving reports of hundreds of dead fish floating in Bayou Rouge in Cottonport. The phenomenon is known as a fish kill, and it is a common, yet tragic occurrence in Louisiana.

The following Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries conducted an investigation to find out what caused the fish kill.

LDWF concluded that the fish died from a low dissolved (DO) level in the water. An average level of DO is around three milligrams per liter of water. The DO level in Bayou Rouge was 1.3.

“Anything below three starts to worry us,” said Daniel Hill, LDWF Biologist Manager Inland for Region Six. “The fish cannot handle it, most fish cannot handle it.”

The low DO level was a result of multiple factors. On Tuesday, June 7, LDWF treated Bayou Rouge with a herbicide that targets specific plant life in the bayou and is safe for aquatic animals. The decaying plant life at the bottom of the bayou from the herbicide, combined with the hot water temperatures, was stirred by the heavy rainfall the area saw Friday, June 10. Those factors severely reduced the dissolved oxygen in the water, killing the fish.

“I do not know if there would have been a fish kill if we had not done the herbicide treatment,” said Hill. “It was very unfortunate timing.”

During Monday’s investigation, LDWF collected most of the dead fish from the bayou and noted that Mother Nature would handle the remainder.

“The rest of them are just kind of there for the environment, birds were feeding on them, turtles were feeding on them all that good stuff,” Hill said.

The DO level in Bayou Rouge has since returned to normal, and the fish population is expected to make a full recovery.

