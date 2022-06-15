Advertisement

With criminal matters dismissed, Tony Spell no longer under travel restrictions

Pastor Tony Spell speaks to media after holding an evening service at the Life Tabernacle...
Pastor Tony Spell speaks to media after holding an evening service at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Tuesday, March 31, 2020.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tony Spell says his first stop with his “newfound” freedom is a trip to Atlanta where he will see his grandchild for the first time.

For months, the Louisiana pastor’s travel was restricted because of criminal cases. Spell faced charges related to his defiance of the state’s pandemic restrictions, and additional charges after he allegedly backed a church bus in the direction of a person protesting in front of his church.

Charges in both incidents were officially dismissed in a hearing before 19th Judicial District Judge Eboni Johnson Rose Wednesday, June 15.

“They were forced to say that we were right all along,” said Spell in an interview Wednesday. “That was a tremendous win today.”

The Louisiana Supreme Court in May ruled Louisiana’s pandemic restrictions violated Spell’s religious rights, effectively dismissing any criminal charges lodged against Spell because he ignored those restrictions.

Charges related to the bus incident were allowed to expire without any action being taken by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Civil cases filed against the state and Governor John Bel Edwards are still playing out in court.

