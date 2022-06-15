WoodWorks graduates sign on with RoyOMartin

ALEXANDRIA, La. - RoyOMartin celebrates 12 recent high school graduates who have successfully completed its WoodWorks certification program and are officially signing on as RoyOMartin team members.

Currently offered in 15 Central Louisiana and four east Texas high schools, WoodWorks is a custom-designed curriculum that covers topics such as applied mathematics, industrial safety and employability skills. Also included are tours of RoyOMartin manufacturing facilities and mentoring by company safety, maintenance and operations professionals. High school juniors and seniors earn credit, a certificate of completion and a guaranteed interview by RoyOMartin upon successful completion of the program. Launched in 2007, the program has provided an alternative pathway to career success besides college or trade school. There are currently approximately 40 WoodWorks graduates employed by the company.

Signing events celebrating athletes and other college-bound graduates have become the norm. Joining the workforce of a major industry directly out of high school is also an achievement worth celebrating. RoyOMartin wants to recognize these students’ diligence in preparing for their careers.

On June 14, 2022, the following graduates are signing on as RoyOMartin’s newest team members:

Skylar Laprarie – Pineville High School

Steven (Jake) Winegart - Oak Hill High School

Zachary Carlock - Oak Hill High School

Brody Holt- Oak Hill High School

Jonathan Moses- Natchitoches Central High School

Connor Helton – Hicks High School

Kade Juneau - Northwood High School

River Thompson (AMT) - Pineville High School

Austin Cohea - Natchitoches Central High School

Eric Cormier – Elizabeth High School

Dawson King - Oakdale High School

Alex Marcantel - Kinder High School

Gavin Hargrove - Glenmora High School

Joseph Holaday - Hudson ISD (Corrigan, Texas)

“When we began WoodWorks 15 years ago, our goal was to partner with educators to develop a pipeline of production operators for our manufacturing facilities by offering RoyOMartin career opportunities to local high school students,” said Donna Bailey, RoyOMartin Vice President of Human Resources.

“Our applicant pool for both the program and, subsequently, for our RoyOMartin facilities has risen to an even higher quality due to the efforts of the individuals in this room, as well as those of the many others who helped make WoodWorks a success,” Bailey continued. “We look forward to continuing our partnerships with local high schools and joining forces with the technical colleges and state workforce commissions to further develop our high school students to become job-ready upon graduation.”

