You can buy this castle in New Orleans for $500k

The historic Irish Bayou castle is for sale once again.
The historic Irish Bayou castle is for sale once again.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The historic Irish Bayou castle in New Orleans is for sale once again, according to the building’s Facebook page.

It’s fetching an asking price of $500,000.

The 1,100-square-foot structure houses two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.

Investor Dream 🏰

Investor Dream 🏰 The Castle is for sale! It includes the fishing camp across the street and an empty lot. $500k Contact Scott Johnston with serious inquiries only (504) 915-1148

Posted by Irish Bayou Castle on Saturday, February 12, 2022

The property includes a fishing camp across the street and an empty lot on the water.

The landmark can be seen from I-10 heading east towards Slidell.

Property managers posted a video tour of the castle on YouTube.

A 14th-century reproduction, the “fisherman’s castle” was originally built by Simon Villemarette as a tourist attraction for visitors to the 1984 world’s fair.

The castle has changed hands several times over the years.

