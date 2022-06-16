APSO seeking help identifying burglary suspect
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking for help in identifying a person involved in a burglary that happened in the Marksville area.
If you recognize the person in the photos or have information about the suspect, you are asked to call APSO at 318-253-4000.
