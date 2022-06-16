APSO seeking help identifying burglary suspect

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking for help in identifying a person involved in a burglary that happened in the Marksville area.

Marksville burglary suspect (APSO)

If you recognize the person in the photos or have information about the suspect, you are asked to call APSO at 318-253-4000.

