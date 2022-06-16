Advertisement

APSO seeking help identifying burglary suspect

Marskville burglary suspect
Marskville burglary suspect(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking for help in identifying a person involved in a burglary that happened in the Marksville area.

Marksville burglary suspect
Marksville burglary suspect(APSO)

If you recognize the person in the photos or have information about the suspect, you are asked to call APSO at 318-253-4000.

