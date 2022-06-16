APSO suspects this four-wheeler may be stolen property

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a four-wheeler that was recovered in a field near Large Road in the Mansura area.

APSO suspects the vehicle may have been stolen.

This four-wheeler was found in Mansura (APSO)

If you have any information about the vehicle, you are asked to call APSO at 318-253-4000.

