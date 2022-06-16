APSO suspects this four-wheeler may be stolen property
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a four-wheeler that was recovered in a field near Large Road in the Mansura area.
APSO suspects the vehicle may have been stolen.
If you have any information about the vehicle, you are asked to call APSO at 318-253-4000.
