APSO suspects this four-wheeler may be stolen property

APSO suspects this vehicle may have been stolen.(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a four-wheeler that was recovered in a field near Large Road in the Mansura area.

APSO suspects the vehicle may have been stolen.

This four-wheeler was found in Mansura
This four-wheeler was found in Mansura(APSO)

If you have any information about the vehicle, you are asked to call APSO at 318-253-4000.

