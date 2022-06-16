Advertisement

Buffalo Bills' OL Cody Ford hosting football camp in Pineville

Cody Ford Football Camp
Cody Ford Football Camp(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Former Pineville Rebel and current Buffalo Bills’ offensive lineman Cody Ford is returning home to put on his first football camp for the youth.

The camp will be held at Pineville High School on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The one-day event is free for kids ages 7-17 and will feature NFL-inspired drills, food trucks and giveaways.

Ford was a former four-star recruit for the Rebels and went on to become an All-American at Oklahoma before being drafted in the second round of the NFL draft back in 2019.

