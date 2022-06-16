City of Natchitoches to test fire hydrants on June 17

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on June 17, 2022 in the following areas:

Natchitoches streets (City of Natchitoches)

The purpose of this test is check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware, hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.

For more information or questions regarding hydrant flows contact the Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

