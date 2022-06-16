Five juveniles escape Bridge City Center for Youth; 2 still on the run

BRIDGE CITY, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, five juveniles escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY) around 2:20 a.m. on June 16.

So far, three escapees have been apprehended. Two escapees are still at large: a 17 year old male from East Baton Rouge Parish and a 16 year old male from Tangipahoa Parish.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command Center at 504-401-3359.

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to youth to the media. OJJ has released full information to law enforcement to aid in their apprehension.

