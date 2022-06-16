Advertisement

Five juveniles escape Bridge City Center for Youth; 2 still on the run

(MGN)
By Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGE CITY, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, five juveniles escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY) around 2:20 a.m. on June 16.

So far, three escapees have been apprehended. Two escapees are still at large: a 17 year old male from East Baton Rouge Parish and a 16 year old male from Tangipahoa Parish.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command Center at 504-401-3359.

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to youth to the media. OJJ has released full information to law enforcement to aid in their apprehension.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man accused in rape of minors receives bond reduction, released to go to teen rehabilitation center
Bayou Rouge in Cottonport, La.
What caused the Cottonport fish kill?
FILE - Acadian Ambulance
Alexandria City Council votes to allow for multiple ambulance services to operate in the city
FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree
The Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff has exploded to more than 20,000 acres early Tuesday.
Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

Latest News

Fire Hydrant
City of Natchitoches to test fire hydrants on June 17
Safe driving for teens this summer
Safe driving for teens this summer
Message for young drivers as they use the road during summer months
Message for young drivers as they use the road during summer months
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast