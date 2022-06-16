Advertisement

LSU legend Warren Morris hosts youth baseball camp

Imagine just hanging out at your local ballpark and you get to train with a former major leaguer.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Warren Morris and Louisiana Christian baseball coach Mike Byrnes have teamed up to host a youth camp, which teaches boys and girls how to step up to the plate and improve their skills.

This is the first baseball camp Morris and Byrnes have put together. The former College World Series hero and MLB player said it is fun to be able to give back to the community that he has always been a part of, and what he has learned during his baseball career.

“Warren is one of the best instructors. He is not only a great player, but he is a great human being and a great mentor,” said Coach Byrnes. “Learning from the best will make you the best and that is what we are trying to accomplish out here.”

The kids are learning the fundamentals of baseball from Morris in a way that is simple and fun.

“Being able to come back as someone who was able to play at LSU and play in the Major Leagues, and now, being able to share the things I learned with these kids is kind of surreal. It is almost like the full cycle,” said Morris. “In the end, it is all about making the game fun, so I think the better you are at the game, the more you enjoy it and the more you want to learn.”

Morris and Byrnes will have their last session next Wednesday, June 25, at the Champions Sportsplex.

A flyer for LSU legend Warren Morris' youth baseball camp.
A flyer for LSU legend Warren Morris' youth baseball camp.(Courtesy of Warren Morris)

