New limited edition Oreo flavor: Neapolitan
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Oreo’s latest limited-edition flavor is inspired by Neapolitan ice cream.
It features triple layers of creme: vanilla, strawberry and chocolate. Also, instead of the typical chocolate Oreos, they are sandwiched between two waffle cone-flavored cookies.
The treats go on sale at stores next month.
Oreo just keeps reinventing the classic. Last month, it gave away a limited edition mash-up treat that was part Oreo cookie and part Ritz cracker. The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.
