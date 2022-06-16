New limited edition Oreo flavor: Neapolitan

(CNN) - Oreo’s latest limited-edition flavor is inspired by Neapolitan ice cream.

It features triple layers of creme: vanilla, strawberry and chocolate. Also, instead of the typical chocolate Oreos, they are sandwiched between two waffle cone-flavored cookies.

TikTok got the inside scoop first 🤫 🍨 Our newest limited-edition flavor, Neapolitan, has a waffle cone-flavored cookie with vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate triple-layered creme 🤍💗🤎 Posted by OREO on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The treats go on sale at stores next month.

Oreo just keeps reinventing the classic. Last month, it gave away a limited edition mash-up treat that was part Oreo cookie and part Ritz cracker. The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.