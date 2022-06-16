Petco creates stores for cows, goats and horses

(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to a different group of customers: horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

Petco said the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm and Pet Supply store is set to open Friday, June 16 in Floresville, Texas, near San Antonio. It will carry food products and offer services like vaccination, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco said it plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

