Saints will debut all-black helmet this season

The New Orleans Saints helmet will look a little different for some games this season.
The New Orleans Saints helmet will look a little different for some games this season.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will look a little different in the 2022 season. On Thursday, June 16, the team debuted a new helmet they will wear for possibly multiple games this season.

Saints veteran Cam Jordan modeled the new helmet for the upcoming season.

