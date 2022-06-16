Toal continues long list of Tioga pitchers to play ball on the next level

BALL, La. (KALB) - Over the years, Tioga baseball has been a factory for producing college athletes.

Just in recent memory, the Indians have sent players like David Roper, Dylan Coburn and Blake McGehee to the next level just to name a few, and now Louisiana Tech signee Haydan Toal gets to join that elite company.

The southpaw graduate will take his talents from Ward 10 to the Love Shack up in Ruston to play for one of the premier mid-major programs in the country.

During his time with the Indians, Toal posted a 25-7 record on the mound with just a 1.27 ERA. In 181 innings of work, he struck out 278 batters while only giving up 33 earned runs.

Toal was a key contributor on the Tioga teams that won a state title back in 2019 and was the state runner-up in 2021 and hopes that success continues with the Bulldogs.

“I am just ready to go out there and compete and play under their fans,” said Toal. “I have played under hundreds but when I go up, there are going to be thousands of people out there watching, so it is going to be something new that I am excited for.”

Toal said he hopes to lead La. Tech back to the regionals for the third straight year and be able to host a regional for only the second time in school history.

