Gov. Edwards signs bill limiting the release of mugshots

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The State of Louisiana is now limiting the release of police mugshots when people are arrested and not prosecuted

Louisiana House Bill 729 signed by Governor John Bel Edwards will require all law enforcement agencies to stop publishing booking photos for most offenses to the public.

However, there are certain exceptions that allow for certain violent offenses to be posted: all violent crimes, sex offenses, human trafficking, crimes involving minors, cruelty to animals and more.

You will still be able to see a suspect’s name and charge but just no picture.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood had this to say on the bill:

“As of today (June 16th, 2022), we have taken the necessary steps to ensure we will be in compliance when the bill is signed into law. Booking information will still be available as well as photographs until the new law takes effect. We will continue to keep the public and the media informed of arrests that fit the criteria of the new law.”

