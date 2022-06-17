Snapchat tests paid subscription Snapchat+

(CNN) - If you use Snapchat, some changes could be coming to the app soon.

The company may be adding a paid subscription service called Snapchat+.

The company has not confirmed any details about what features would be included or when the service would launch. A spokesperson said they are excited to share experimental and pre-release features with subscribers in the future.

Users have speculated the subscription could allow you to do things like pin a “best friend” at the top of your messaging page.

This comes as the company tells investors they are expecting low profits this quarter. Snap’s stock has dropped more than 85% from its all-time high.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.