Snapchat tests paid subscription Snapchat+

(AdamPrzezdziek / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you use Snapchat, some changes could be coming to the app soon.

The company may be adding a paid subscription service called Snapchat+.

The company has not confirmed any details about what features would be included or when the service would launch. A spokesperson said they are excited to share experimental and pre-release features with subscribers in the future.

Users have speculated the subscription could allow you to do things like pin a “best friend” at the top of your messaging page.

This comes as the company tells investors they are expecting low profits this quarter. Snap’s stock has dropped more than 85% from its all-time high.

