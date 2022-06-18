Advertisement

Tyrann Mathieu says it’s a ‘good feeling’ to be with hometown Saints

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nine seasons, with three different teams, Tyrann Mathieu is finally back where it all began, New Orleans. It has been an adjustment playing for his hometown team, but he will be ready to when the games become important.

“Yeah it is an adjustment. Obviously, different system, different playbook. Just thankful I was able to get three weeks under my belt before minicamp. Gotta great feel for it, we got a ways to go. I think by the time we get to training camp, I think I’ll be right where I got to be at,” said Tyrann Mathieu.

With Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and others in the fold, “The Honey Badger” is fired up to suit up in this Saints secondary.

“On paper, we are a very talented group. Not just on paper, but in our heads as well. We are ready to line up in front of anybody. With that, there is a lot of things we need to get done as far as chemistry. We are getting to know each other, see how each other plays. Just trying to make the most of it. Most definitely one of the most talented DB units I have been a part of since LSU,” said Mathieu.

The Saints possess one Super Bowl title, but with some hometown cooking on the roster, anything is possible in the next few years for the team.

“I have always heard great things about the Saints organization. Me playing other places. I have always had the opportunity to come back here and put on my camp. I have always known it to be a great organization. To be a part of it, it is a good feeling,” said Mathieu.

Mathieu owns one Super Bowl title. His Chiefs beat the Niners in Super Bowl 54.

