The LCU Wildcats hosted their third camp today at Wildcat Field

The Wildcats holds a camp for high school kids
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The LCU football team hosted their third camp today for high school kids at Wildcat Field, giving them the opportunity to earn a scholarship to play for the University in the future.

There were a few teams from Cenla there today, including Marksville, Buckeye, Tioga and Lakeview.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said that he is happy with the outcome he has had so far, but he wants more kids from the local area to come out.

“There are a lot of guys from different areas here,” said Maddox. We had some Cenla guys out here but I would definitely want to see more. We have one more camp in July, so I encourage guys to come out and compete. We have guys that earned scholarships in every camp so anyone can be next.”

The Wildcats will have one more camp on July 16 at Wildcat Stadium start time is 10 a.m.

