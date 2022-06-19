Advertisement

Louisiana special session ends without second minority-majority district

Gov. Edwards shares that “we can and should do better than this”
(Source: Cam427r / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick will draw a new congressional district map after state lawmakers ended the special session two days early without drawing a map with a second minority-majority district.

Dick ruled on June 6 that the congressional map passed by lawmakers in February violated the Voting Rights Act, because it kept just one majority-Black district. According to the 2020 census, Louisiana’s population is one-third Black, which would equate to two districts instead of the current single district.

Lawmakers had until June 20 to pass new boundaries, but ended the special session Saturday.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the move by state lawmakers to not move forward with a new map as required by the court:

Dick has a hearing set for June 29, where she could enact her own map.

