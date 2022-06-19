Pineville Farm Stand now accepts EBT/SNAP

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Farm Stand, located at the Main Street Truck Park, is now accepting EBT/SNAP and Senior Citizen Ag vouchers as payment.

The Pineville Farm Stand sells a variety of locally grown produce, meat, eggs and milk. Jadwin Ford, a manager at the Main Street Truck Park said the organization is excited to make local food more accessible.

“Going to the farmers market has always been kind of a treat or something that you really needed to have some extra money to do,” said Ford. “Now we are bringing that to the everyday family, and they can come in here and just give their family homegrown [produce]. None of our stuff has any pesticides, any chemicals, everything is grown by someone that I can introduce you to, and that’s just so important these days.”

