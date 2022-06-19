Advertisement

Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

Millions across the U.S. are under extreme heat warnings and historic flooding continues in Montana. (Source: CNN/CNN AIR/WLWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding last week destroyed bridges and roads and drove out tourists.

The National Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop, under a license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered plates on odd-numbered days.

Commercial tours will be allowed whatever their plate number.

Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration.

The southern half of the park includes Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

