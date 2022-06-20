Advertisement

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected child predator

Jonathan R. Naron, 30, of Rayville
Jonathan R. Naron, 30, of Rayville(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Rayville man is wanted after the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cyber unit began an investigation into an adult subject who they said initiated sexual conversations online with a minor.

Jonathan R. Naron, 30, of Rayville, LA is wanted for alleged computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. CPSO said that Naron initiated sexual conversations online with a minor, sent numerous sexually explicit photos and videos, and expressed his desire to “impregnate and marry” the child on multiple occasions.

Arrest warrants have been obtained and a wanted bulletin has been issued for Naron. He is still at large. During CPSO’s investigation, it was discovered that the FBI had been conducting an investigation involving Naron that consisted of the same circumstances.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naron is urged to contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231, ext. 400 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using the CPSO mobile app.

