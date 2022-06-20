Advertisement

Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home

A couple's old family photos survived the flood that destroyed a Montana home. (Courtesy Dana Sckittone/Courtney Halvorson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LODGE, Mont. (CNN) - A family that lost nearly everything in the floodwaters that overran red lodge, montana got some good news.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home. Neighbors saw their furniture floating down the street.

A local park was transformed into a makeshift “lost and found,” where granddaughter Courtney Halvorson found their dresser intact.

Amazingly, their family photographs inside survived undamaged, including a great-grandparent’s wedding picture.

Halvorson says finding those irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to her grandparents after a very tough week.

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB, KTVM, GETTY IMAGES, MTN NEWS, KECI, KFBB, CNBC and others)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Alexandria to participate in the...
Juneteenth Parade celebrations in downtown Alexandria
An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
Overnight fire in Oakdale leaves one dead
The Pineville Farm Stand is now accepting EBT/SNAP as payment.
Pineville Farm Stand now accepts EBT/SNAP
Armando Frank died in October 2017, after a struggle with police in a Walmart parking lot,...
Federal judge dismisses civil claims against City of Marksville, APSO in Armando Frank case

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Men, morale, munitions: Russia’s Ukraine war faces long slog
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints