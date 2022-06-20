Glenmora man accused of 2nd degree murder following stabbing

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - A Glenmora man has been arrested following a stabbing at the Boykin’s Heights Apartment Complex that caused a fatality.

Zachary Sumbler, 29, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Glenmora police said they got word of the stabbing around 8:50 p.m. on June 17. Upon responding to the scene, two stabbing victims were located. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

Sumbler was later identified as a suspect and was arrested without incident. He was then booked into the Rapides Parish Jail. He is listed with an $850,000 bond.

