Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations aims to bring local societies closer together

Juneteenth Celebration Fun Day in Alexandria
Juneteenth Celebration Fun Day in Alexandria(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Juneteenth celebrations across Alexandria were capped off on Sunday, June 19 with the Celebration Fun Day.

Plenty of locals gathered at Cheatham Park across from Peabody Magnet High School to enjoy live performances from local artists and food vendors.

Celebrations like the one Sunday afternoon have been taking place around Central Louisiana all week, a tradition that started locally 30 years ago.

Juneteenth officially became a holiday just last year but has been recognized across the country since 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas announcing the freedom of enslaved people.

One local at the event Sunday said this is about freedom and getting everyone together to stand united in today’s society.

“It’s worthy to be celebrated, because we’ve had 4th of July but this actually for African Americans is our day,” said Joseph Celestine. “It’s our national day of freedom when we were actually set free from slavery.”

Other local Juneteenth events included a downtown rock festival, an empowerment summit and a parade.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armando Frank died in October 2017, after a struggle with police in a Walmart parking lot,...
Federal judge dismisses civil claims against City of Marksville, APSO in Armando Frank case
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the second-in-command at Louisiana State Police, has retired amid an...
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, second-in-command at LSP, retires amid probe
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Explainer: How Saharan dust causes health concerns in Cenla
The Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association has been putting on Juneteenth celebrations for...
Previewing Juneteenth 2022 celebrations in Central Louisiana
FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
Overnight fire in Oakdale leaves one dead
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
Natchitoches police investigating homicide, suspect pursuit leads to ditch crash in Rapides Parish
LCU summer football camp
LCU summer football camp