Juneteenth celebrations aims to bring local societies closer together

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Juneteenth celebrations across Alexandria were capped off on Sunday, June 19 with the Celebration Fun Day.

Plenty of locals gathered at Cheatham Park across from Peabody Magnet High School to enjoy live performances from local artists and food vendors.

Celebrations like the one Sunday afternoon have been taking place around Central Louisiana all week, a tradition that started locally 30 years ago.

Juneteenth officially became a holiday just last year but has been recognized across the country since 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas announcing the freedom of enslaved people.

One local at the event Sunday said this is about freedom and getting everyone together to stand united in today’s society.

“It’s worthy to be celebrated, because we’ve had 4th of July but this actually for African Americans is our day,” said Joseph Celestine. “It’s our national day of freedom when we were actually set free from slavery.”

Other local Juneteenth events included a downtown rock festival, an empowerment summit and a parade.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.