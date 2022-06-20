Advertisement

KALB working to resolve transmitter issues; here’s how to watch our newscasts

KALB logo
KALB logo(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We have been getting many messages about viewers not being able to see our newscasts. KALB is currently experiencing some technical difficulties, as both of our transmitters are down.

We are working to resolve this issue. The problem does not affect viewers with DIRECTV, Dish, or cable.

In the meantime, you can view our newscasts on the KALB app, the VUit app, or by CLICKING HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Alexandria to participate in the...
Juneteenth Parade celebrations in downtown Alexandria
An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
Overnight fire in Oakdale leaves one dead
The Pineville Farm Stand is now accepting EBT/SNAP as payment.
Pineville Farm Stand now accepts EBT/SNAP
Armando Frank died in October 2017, after a struggle with police in a Walmart parking lot,...
Federal judge dismisses civil claims against City of Marksville, APSO in Armando Frank case

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Check out this week's job openings across CENLA with Protemp Staffing!
PROTEMP STAFFING-6/20/2022
6/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast