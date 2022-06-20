Advertisement

Louisiana rolls out new streamlined state park reservation system

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Booking a cabin or campsite in a Louisiana State Park is about to get much easier with the new “Go Outdoors Louisiana” full-service reservation system.

The new online system features a central reservation system, the ability to purchase day-use passes, a call center and a golf course management system.

Its new streamlined reservation process requires only a few clicks to book a cabin or campsite. In addition, 360-degree street-view maps with floating-campsite markers that allow customers to visualize a campsite before booking.

“We needed a way to make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the beauty of our state parks, and this system provides a way for them to do just that. As we get into these summer months, and families are looking for those quick weekend getaways, it now easily accessible at their fingertips. They can enjoy the outdoors and make lasting memories without having to leave Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Other new online enhancements include the ability to purchase annual passes, gift cards and merchandise online.

Additionally, a dedicated call center staffed with representatives knowledgeable about the Louisiana State Park system will be available to assist customers five days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To reserve a cabin or campsite at a Louisiana State Park, go to www.GoOutdoorsLouisiana.com or call the reservation center at 1-833-609-0686.

