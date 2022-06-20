Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armando Frank died in October 2017, after a struggle with police in a Walmart parking lot,...
Federal judge dismisses civil claims against City of Marksville, APSO in Armando Frank case
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the second-in-command at Louisiana State Police, has retired amid an...
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, second-in-command at LSP, retires amid probe
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Explainer: How Saharan dust causes health concerns in Cenla
The Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association has been putting on Juneteenth celebrations for...
Previewing Juneteenth 2022 celebrations in Central Louisiana
FILE - Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Highest-paying jobs in Alexandria that don’t require a college degree

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Juneteenth Celebration Fun Day in Alexandria
Juneteenth celebrations aims to bring local societies closer together
An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
Overnight fire in Oakdale leaves one dead
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities