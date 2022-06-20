Advertisement

Natchitoches police investigating homicide, suspect pursuit leads to ditch crash in Rapides Parish

The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in Rapides Parish following a chase with authorities on June 19, 2022.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, June 19, on North Melrose Avenue.

Around 2:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue. They found LaDarious Scott, 22, of Winnfield, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Scott was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

NPD said investigators at the scene learned that the suspect, Dave Bigford, 24, of Mount Olive, North Carolina, forced his girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Vernon Parish law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop that led to a lengthy chase. During the chase, NPD said Bigford’s girlfriend jumped free from the vehicle in Alexandria.

NPD said Bigford eventually crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Rapides Parish. He was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Bigford is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

