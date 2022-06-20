One suspect arrested, one at large in Beauregard Parish burglary

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects have been identified in a burglary investigation by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Walter Terrell Collins and Jacob Holland are accused of burglarizing an unoccupied residence in Ragley beginning in November of 2021, authorities said.

Surveillance equipment was installed during the investigation, which captured Collins and Holland committing a burglary at the residence on May 11, 2022, authorities said. The surveillance equipment was stolen during the burglary.

Police recovered the surveillance equipment along with $18,000 of stolen property when executing a search warrant at Collins’ residence.

Collins was arrested and charged with one count of burglary for the May incident, authorities said. He was also charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft $5,000-$25,000 for the November, 2021 burglary at the same location.

Holland is currently wanted by law enforcement and has active arrest warrants for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Beauregard Parish, authorities said.

Readers with information on Hollands whereabouts should call BPSO at 337-463-3281, Crime Stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

