Overnight fire in Oakdale leaves one dead

An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OAKDALE, La. - A house fire that occurred Saturday night in Oakdale has left one person dead, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a residential fire located in the 300 block of Anderson Street. The Oakdale Fire Department responded to the scene at around 12:45 a.m.

Two men were able to escape from the home, but one woman was unfortunately located inside.

This investigation remains ongoing. More information will be released as it is made available.

