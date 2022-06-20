Overnight fire in Oakdale leaves one dead

OAKDALE, La. - A house fire that occurred Saturday night in Oakdale has left one person dead, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a residential fire located in the 300 block of Anderson Street. The Oakdale Fire Department responded to the scene at around 12:45 a.m.

Two men were able to escape from the home, but one woman was unfortunately located inside.

This investigation remains ongoing. More information will be released as it is made available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.