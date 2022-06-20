Primetime’s Top Five returning wide receivers in Cenla

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The receiving room runs deep for plenty of local high schools in Central Louisiana as they are ready to let it fly for the upcoming football season.

The Town Talk’s Lamar “Primetime” Gafford lists his top five returning receivers for this upcoming season.

Ethan Busby (Jr.) - St. Mary’s - Busby is one of three juniors on the top five receiver list and is looking for a bounce-back season after missing the last four games in 2021. Busby enters his third season in the offense and the third season with Adam Parker as his starting quarterback. As a freshman, the Tiger receiver caught seven touchdowns and had 624 receiving yards. He was well on his way to following those numbers up with a big sophomore campaign before injuries. Busby managed to still haul in 28 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Demariyon Hammock (Jr.) - Jena - Demaryion Hammock is a sure threat receiver in a Jena offense that doesn’t throw the ball too often. In a run-first offense, Hammock caught 21 passes in 2021 for four touchdowns, but he led the team in TDs, catches and yards. Hammock has shown great flashes and hopes to build on that for the next two seasons with the Giants while repping the number of former Giant and current LSU Tiger Jaray Jenkins.

Amyrion Mingo (Jr.) - ASH - The number three guy on the list is also number three on the field. ASH’s Amyrion Mingo burst on the scene as the number one option as a freshman at Marksville. However, in 2021 after moving to Alexandria, Mingo was in a crowded receiver room featuring TJ Johnson, Daylon Hammond and Jermaine Minor, but the sophomore still managed to catch 33 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns. Mingo now slides back into the top option role where he looks to repeat the same success he had back in 2021.

Eli Morrison (Sr.) - Grant - Grant’s Eli Morrison could’ve also made the top five running backs list in Cenla after rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2021. The Grant gadget player lined up at receiver, running back and even quarterback a season ago but in 2022, he is sliding back to receiver. The former ACA Athlete of the Week racked up 514 yards and six touchdowns while averaging over nine yards per touch last year.

Isiah Stinson (Sr.) - Rosepine - It’s hard to include a top-five receiver list without including one of the main targets in a versatile offense. Rosepine’s Isiah Stinson finished with all career highs in 2021 with 64 catches, 736 yards and 11 touchdowns. Stinson is the only player on the list to record double-digit scores through the air. The senior will be without Ethan Frey under center, but his reliability will make for a big target in the 2022 Eagles’ offense.

